Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen had reportedly been close to signing a new contract with the Blues before changing agents.

This means the Blues have to restart talks and try to come to an agreement all over again, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Chelsea are in a precarious situation right now as Christensen is joined by fellow defenders Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in being out of contract at the end of this season.

The west London giants could really do without losing three such important players all at once without even bringing in a transfer fee from their departures, so fans will hope they can at least turn things around with Christensen again.

The Denmark international has been a solid performer for CFC, particularly under Thomas Tuchel, and he could surely go on to have a great career at Stamford Bridge if he decides to commit his future to the club.

If not, one imagines the 25-year-old will have plenty of offers from top European clubs, and could end up being a key player somewhere else, who Chelsea will end up regretting losing.

