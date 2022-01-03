Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly unsettled at the club and could try to make a surprise transfer move to rivals Tottenham in a bid to be reunited with Antonio Conte.

The Belgium international shone under Conte when the pair were at Inter Milan together, though both ended up leaving the San Siro in the summer.

Lukaku is now in the spotlight after controversial comments to Sky recently, and Gazzetta dello Sport state that he could look to link up with Conte again at Spurs.

This would not go down at all well with Chelsea fans, as the two London clubs have a fierce rivalry, with players rarely moving between the two sides.

Conte, of course, is also a former Blues manager, so the club’s fans probably wouldn’t take well to the Italian tactician poaching this big name from them.

This is a complicated situation, however, and it perhaps seems like it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Lukaku can continue at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old’s form has not been as good as some might have expected, and his recent comments suggest he’s obviously unsettled at the club, which led to Thomas Tuchel leaving him out of the squad to face Liverpool yesterday.

This seems far from ideal for all involved, so it might be for the best if Lukaku does move on, even if it would hurt CFC fans to see him at Tottenham.

For neutrals, however, it would be pretty mouth-watering to see what a manager like Conte could do with a Lukaku and Harry Kane partnership up front.