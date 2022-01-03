Man Utd to lay groundwork for £100m summer transfer in next few weeks, Chelsea still in the mix

Manchester United reportedly look set to begin the process of trying to seal the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice in the coming weeks.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players in world football at the moment, having become a star player for the Hammers in recent seasons and showing that he’s surely capable of playing for an elite club.

Man Utd could be joined by Chelsea in pursuing Rice in the summer, though the 22-year-old is expected to cost as much as £100million, according to the Sun.

The report adds that the Red Devils will lay the groundwork for a possible summer move in the next few weeks, so they could be set to move ahead of the likes of Chelsea in the race for his signature.

West Ham’s poor recent form means Champions League qualification will be more of an uphill struggle, and that seems to have buoyed United, according to the Sun.

Rice surely needs to be playing in Europe’s top club competition, but then one imagines Chelsea might be the more tempting destination.

United themselves are not actually guaranteed to be in the Champions League next season, with Arsenal’s recent improvement seeing them occupy fourth spot at present.

Chelsea also actually won the competition last season, so could be ideal for Rice to really fulfil his ambitions as a player, whilst also giving him that opportunity to put things right at the club that let him go as a youngster.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but the Sun do add that Ralf Rangnick seems keen on the potential Rice deal, so MUFC fans will hope that can swing things in their favour.