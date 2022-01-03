“He won’t make 200 appearances for West Ham” – Declan Rice tipped to seal £100m transfer

West Ham star Declan Rice is a man in demand and Simon Jordan doesn’t expect he’ll be sticking around at his current club long enough to make it to 200 appearances.

The England international has been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for some time, having shown himself to be one of the finest young talents in the game.

Rice could undoubtedly be a fine fit for Man Utd or Chelsea, and Jordan seems to think a big-money move could happen soon.

The talkSPORT pundit expects Rice won’t make it to 200 appearances for West Ham, with the 22-year-old currently on 169 games for the club in total.

Declan Rice is expected to leave West Ham for around £100million
“He won’t make 200 appearances for West Ham,” he said.

“That’s not because West Ham aren’t a fertile ground for him to play good football at, it’s because someone will make a compelling offer to West Ham.

“Irrespective of Czech Republic huge investment into that club, they will sell him, and it probably will be north of £100million.”

