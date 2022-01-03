Barcelona are reportedly ready to try offering Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United in a potential swap transfer deal for Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils have been linked with Dembele a few times in the recent past, and it seems Barcelona are ready to try to use that interest to their advantage as they pursue Martial this January.

The Catalan giants are in a tricky situation as it looks like their efforts to keep Dembele are going to be in vain, with the France international now edging closer towards becoming a free agent in the summer.

It could therefore make sense for Barca to try making use of Dembele while they still can, and offering him to Man Utd could be the best way for them to sign Martial.

Martial has been linked with Barcelona recently and the 26-year-old could be a tempting option for them to replace Dembele in attack.

Even though Martial hasn’t been at his best at Old Trafford for some time now, he may well revive his career with a change of scene.

Dembele, meanwhile, also seems a fine option for MUFC to bring in to ensure they still have depth up front in the second half of the season.