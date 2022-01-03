Newcastle United transfer target tells current club he’s leaving

Newcastle United reportedly look to have been given a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most solid defensive players in the Premier League for a few years now, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move.

Newcastle could do with strengthening at the back this January as their new owners will no doubt want to invest in improving that back line and thereby boost their chances of surviving in the Premier League.

Kieran Trippier is being strongly linked with Newcastle, and Tarkowski could be another useful addition for Eddie Howe’s side, with a positive update emerging today.

NUFC have been targeting Tarkowski for a while, and it seems the player himself has now informed Burnley that he wants to leave his current club.

The England international doesn’t want to sign a new deal at Turf Moor and this surely increases his chances of moving to St James’ Park in the near future.