West Ham United rival Arsenal for £45million forward transfer

West Ham United are reportedly chasing the potential transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Canada international has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times and looks like he’s surely going to earn a big move before too long.

Most recently, there have been transfer rumours linking David with Arsenal, but now the Daily Mail claim West Ham are also taking a close look at him this January.

Still, it seems the Hammers are unlikely to be able to afford the 21-year-old unless Lille lower their £45million asking price.

Arsenal might find it a little easier to pay that kind of money, and it would surely be a good investment to replace the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

West Ham also need more options up front, however, having been overly reliant on Michail Antonio for so much of this season.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but perhaps David Moyes would be tempted to try selling players in order to afford a move for this fine young attacking player.

If West Ham can’t land David this winter, it will surely be too late to try for him in the summer or future transfer windows as one imagines he will only have a growing list of suitors as time goes on.