Video: Phil Jones' howler on Man United return sees Joao Moutinho bury long-range effort to give Wolves the lead at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
With so many defenders out injured or unavailable for selection because of Covid, it’s believed that Ralf Rangnick had little choice but to play Phil Jones alongside Raphael Varane for Manchester United.

It was Jones’ first start for the Red Devils in almost two years, and he was cheered every time he cleared the ball in the early stages at Old Trafford.

Anyone watching the game would’ve been hard pressed to see that the former Blackburn man had been out for so long, given how seamlessly he slotted in.

However, he undid all of his good work late in the game with an action he’ll come to regret given that it handed all three points to the visitors.

Wolves sub, Adama Traore, was left one on one with a tiring Luke Shaw and managed to get his cross in.

Rather than head the ball away from danger, Jones headed it straight out to Joao Moutinho.

With one touch to control it, Moutinho then arrowed a great strike beyond the despairing dive of David de Gea.

Cue wild celebrations in the away end.

