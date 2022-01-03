Liverpool keeping tabs on 20-year-old attacker ahead of potential transfer battle

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Olympiacos attacking midfielder Aguibou Camara.

AC Milan are also mentioned as being one of the teams taking a close look at Camara, who has supposedly been on the Reds’ radar for a while now, according to Calciomercato.

The Guinea international will be one to watch at this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be difficult for Liverpool for other reasons.

The Merseyside giants are about to lose star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they prepare to link up with Egypt and Senegal, respectively, for the competition.

Still, LFC fans might now have another reason to keep an eye on the tournament, with Camara clearly a big prospect and perhaps a player who could be on his way to Anfield at some point in the future.

The 20-year-old will no doubt be aware that this international competition could be a huge opportunity for him to make an impression in front of what will surely be large groups of scouts from top clubs.

Liverpool could do with bringing in more attacking players in the near future, and perhaps Camara will end up being the option they go for, unless Milan beat them to it, of course.