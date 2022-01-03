Klopp confident of replacing key Liverpool duo, €10m transfer emerging as realistic option

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly confident of signing a new attacking player in the January transfer window.

The Reds are set to lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations, and there’s no doubt many of the club’s fans will be desperate to see a signing come in to help deal with that major blow.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool could try making a €10million offer for Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele, with the France international perhaps set to be available on the cheap this winter due to being out of contract at the end of the season.

The report suggests Klopp is confident of bringing someone in in that position, and it seems that Dembele is emerging as a realistic option for Liverpool.

Some fans may have their reservations about Dembele, who has been inconsistent for much of his time at Barcelona, though he earned the reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young players during his time at former club Borussia Dortmund.

There’s surely still time for Dembele to turn his career around, and the 24-year-old may well find that his playing style is a better fit for Klopp’s tactical set-up.

In truth, even if Dembele isn’t the perfect long-term option for LFC, if he could move to Anfield on the cheap and give Klopp cover for Salah and Mane for a few weeks, this would surely go down as a decent piece of business.