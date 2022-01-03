Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku was supposedly advised not to do his Sky Italia interview that has caused such a stir.

The Belgium international is now apparently surprised by the big reaction the story has had, though he was apparently told that this could happen, but did the interview anyway.

That’s according to Dean Jones in the tweet below, with Chelsea fans unlikely to be too impressed with how their player has handled this, even if it is encouraging to see he’s not pushing for a transfer away from Stamford Bridge…

Lukaku intention wasn’t to start a push for a move away from Chelsea – am told he’s a bit surprised how brutal the fall out has been from the interview. He was advised not to do it for this very reason though. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesSoccer) January 3, 2022

Lukaku only joined Chelsea in the summer and has performed well for the Blues, even if not quite at his very best level that we saw in his two years at Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel dropped Lukaku for the game against Liverpool yesterday and it will be interesting to see if the club and the player can now repair their damaged relationship.

It’s surprising that Lukaku didn’t see this coming and one has to hope he’ll do better to listen to advice from those around him in the future.