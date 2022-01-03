Tottenham Hotspur have been quietly going about their business under Antonio Conte and currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League.

Win their two games in hand and they would go fourth and be just four points from second spot.

The North Londoners have eased through the gears under the Italian and have found form at precisely the right time.

As long as they can remain injury and covid-free, Spurs can certainly kick on from this point, and with the minimum of fuss.

Certainly, the pressure seems to be on the teams around them, which is odd given that their squad is strong enough to give any of their opponents a run for the their money.

That’s not to say they wouldn’t be improved by one or two carefully thought out signings.

Tottenham are efficient and purposeful, but they are lacking a creative midfielder. Someone with whom you can expect the unexpected.

If Conte’s side were able to acquire a game-changer in the January transfer window, there’s every reason to believe that they would not just be candidates for a top four finish, they’d be a shoo-in.

Such exponents seem to rarely become available and when they do, interested parties need to dig deep into club coffers.

Not so this January.

Real Madrid’s out-of-favour star, Isco, isn’t known as Magia (Magic) in the Los Blancos dressing room for nothing.

Having not been counted on by Carlo Ancelotti since the Italian returned to the Santiago Bernabeu hot-seat, the Daily Express quote the Sunday Mirror as suggesting the player will be offered to the North Londoners if he doesn’t renew his contract.

Given that he’s unlikely to be called upon for anything other than the odd game here and there, or if there happens to be injuries, a new challenge under Antonio Conte has to appeal to the Spaniard – who would likely arrive at a cut-price.