The Bank Holiday Monday fixture between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers was a feisty affair, with no quarter asked or given by either side.

In the opening stages of the game, both sides attacked with intent and at will, giving a real end-to-end quality to the game.

The Red Devils were pegged back on occasions but fortunately their defenders or goalkeeper were equal to the task.

Never better than when David de Gea had to use every inch of his frame to deny Wolves’ Ruben Neves from registering a goal of the season contender.

Neves’ supreme technical ability and eye for goal has seen him score some other-worldly efforts over the past couple of seasons.

It looked as if he’d hit the jackpot again after he was left all alone outside of Man United’s area.

He had time to cushion the ball down with his first touch, before arcing a volley that was heading just under the crossbar and into the top corner.

As the ball began to dip, the Spaniard reached with every sinew of his body to tip the ball over and keep the game scoreless.