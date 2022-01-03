Ralf Rangnick has sprung a huge surprise on Bank Holiday Monday, as Manchester United prepare to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A win for the Red Devils will see them go level on points with West Ham in fifth, just a point behind Arsenal and with a game in hand.

Though not quite a must win game at this stage of the season, three points would still, nevertheless, be welcomed.

To that end, bringing in Phil Jones from the cold is just about the most surprising decision the manager could’ve made.

Unless it’s a shop window exercise to prove to prospective buyers that the centre-back is still worth a punt, it’s difficult to understand the decision, despite the absence of Harry Maguire.

Edinson Cavani gets a deserved start, whilst Bruno Fernandes has been sensationally benched after a handful of under-par performances.

? Our first starting XI of the new year…#MUFC | #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022

Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo all play in an attacking line-up from the German.

Wolves have handed a rare start to Barcelona loanee, Francisco Trincao.

The Portuguese was just beginning to find his feet with the Catalans before being shipped out on loan, and only now is he beginning to show his quality for the Midlanders.

As always, Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez will pose a threat, whilst Adama Traore only making the bench could suggest that a move away is imminent, with FourFourTwo noting that Antonio Conte might well make the rapid wide man his first January capture.

With both sides having decent goalscoring options, this one could be all about which defence holds firmest.