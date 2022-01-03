Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has reportedly agreed a transfer to Napoli this January.

The Red Devils ace hasn’t had much playing time at Old Trafford in his career so far, and has also been out on loan to Aston Villa on three separate occasions.

Now, however, it seems Tuanzebe is poised to try a new challenge abroad, with Corriere dello Sport claiming his bags are packed for a move to Serie A giants Napoli.

The 24-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan with the Italian outfit, and one imagines it will pave the way for a permanent exit later.

Tuanzebe surely won’t break into the United first-team any time soon after struggling for so many years now, so it’s probably for the best if he moves on.

This will be a chance for Tuanzebe to put himself in the shop window ahead of a possible summer transfer, and it could also be good for him to try his luck in a new league.

Fikayo Tomori left Chelsea for AC Milan last season on an initial loan that later became permanent after he grasped the opportunity of a fresh start abroad.