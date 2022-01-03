Revealed: Manchester United star has “packed his bags” ahead of imminent transfer exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has reportedly agreed a transfer to Napoli this January.

The Red Devils ace hasn’t had much playing time at Old Trafford in his career so far, and has also been out on loan to Aston Villa on three separate occasions.

Now, however, it seems Tuanzebe is poised to try a new challenge abroad, with Corriere dello Sport claiming his bags are packed for a move to Serie A giants Napoli.

The 24-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan with the Italian outfit, and one imagines it will pave the way for a permanent exit later.

Axel Tuanzebe is heading to Napoli
More Stories / Latest News
Harshly-treated Man United star is letting them off the hook with latest transfer stance
Video: Furious Thomas Tuchel threatens to “go home” as Chelsea goal vs Liverpool checked by VAR
Arsenal star’s future up in the air as multiple transfer suitors emerge

Tuanzebe surely won’t break into the United first-team any time soon after struggling for so many years now, so it’s probably for the best if he moves on.

This will be a chance for Tuanzebe to put himself in the shop window ahead of a possible summer transfer, and it could also be good for him to try his luck in a new league.

Fikayo Tomori left Chelsea for AC Milan last season on an initial loan that later became permanent after he grasped the opportunity of a fresh start abroad.

More Stories Axel Tuanzebe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.