When either Liverpool or Man United enter the transfer market, it’s not too often that either don’t land their preferred targets.

Both Premier League outfits are amongst the most storied clubs in world football, and with a rich history that’s hugely intoxicating for potential recruits.

They’ll both have been given a shock with the news that one of their reported targets has decided to sign for German minnows, Augsburg, who are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table.

The Sun credited the English top-flight outfits with an interest in 18-year-old MLS sensation, Ricardo Pepi, in December, but the youngster has decided to ply his trade in Germany.

Already a star at international level too, the world is clearly Pepi’s oyster, so one has to question the pathway that his representative is allowing his client to take.

Get German Football News note that Pepi has joined Augsburg for a club record €16m plus future incentives, well within the reach of both Liverpool and United.

It’s possible of course, that even at that price, the Premier League pair decided that their money was better spent elsewhere.

There is no other logical reason why they would seemingly turn down the option of taking a player that they’ve watched extensively and know what he’s all about.

One for the future? Undoubtedly. He wouldn’t have got into the teams at the expense of Salah, Ronaldo et al, but he scores goals regularly and could’ve made in-roads via the U23 league perhaps.

For €16m, it’s surely worth taking the risk now, however, for ultimate reward later.

Whether that be from financial gain in a possible sale or the joy of seeing Pepi continue his ascent all the way to the first-team.