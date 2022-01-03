Things haven’t really gone too well for Leeds United in the current 2021/22 Premier League season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have always been known as a swashbuckling, exciting attacking side, but being porous at the back has always hampered their drive for success.

With 19 games gone in the campaign so far, the Yorkshire-based side have only won four. Their total of 19 points puts them eight ahead of the bottom three, but they have to put a run together in order to pull themselves away from a potential dogfight.

The Argentinian will know that Leeds’ performances haven’t been good enough so far, though he’s never been one to rest on his laurels.

MORE: Carra’s key stat

To that end, he already appears to be making plans for next season, but one decision might not go down too well with the Elland Road faithful.

The Mirror note that a player who has already racked up 158 appearances for the club is likely to be dispensed with.

Mateusz Klich won’t be allowed to leave in January, but the 32-year-old will be allowed to go in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea have made their final decision on what to do with Romelu Lukaku after Belgian’s ill-advised interview Video: Phil Jones’ howler on Man United return sees Joao Moutinho bury long-range effort to give Wolves the lead at Old Trafford Delight for Chelsea as Thiago Silva extends his contract in West London until the end of the 2022/23 season

It will allow Bielsa to bring in a younger and more mobile exponent, although they’ll need to be an upgrade on Klich which could prove to be difficult.

For now, the player can still prove to be important for the club as they look to move away from the wrong end of the table as quickly as possible.