Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti seems to have dropped a pretty big hint over a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is heading towards the end of his contract at PSG and will be one of a number of high-profile free agents on the market next summer.

One imagines Mbappe will have a long list of suitors if he doesn’t end up signing a new deal at the Parc des Princes, but it may be that Madrid are already pretty confident about getting this deal done.

When asked about plans to sign Mbappe, Ancelotti preferred to focus on his team’s aims for this season.

He did, however, then name the date for Mbappe to possibly move to the Bernabeu.

“I don’t know. We think we will continue to fight for titles,” he told reporters, as quoted by Goal.

“It’s an interesting moment because we’re back in La Liga, we have the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. It’s an important moment.

“[Moving for Mbappe is] the last thing to do, which I think is what will happen on June 30.”

If Real can sign Mbappe on a free, it could be an absolute game-changer for them after a difficult few years.

The Spanish giants are no longer the force they were a few years ago when they won three Champions League finals in a row under Zinedine Zidane, with Cristiano Ronaldo still at the club and at his peak.

If they land Mbappe, however, that would be a huge statement of intent, especially as their rivals Barcelona are struggling so badly right now.

Los Blancos are known for their Galactico signings, and Mbappe is surely set to become one of the biggest names in world football for much of the next decade or so.