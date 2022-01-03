Manchester United legend Gary Neville is being widely criticised for the way he’s responded to the Romelu Lukaku situation at Chelsea.

The pundit has spoken on his podcast on Sky Sports to advise Lukaku to apologise to his Chelsea team-mates for the disruption he’s caused with his recent Sky Italia interview.

The Belgium international’s comments saw him dropped by manager Thomas Tuchel for the visit of Liverpool yesterday, and Neville thinks it was the right call.

Still, the former Man Utd defender did say he felt Lukaku should apologise to his fellow Blues players for causing such a distraction ahead of such a big game.

Some people are pointing out, however, that Neville himself conducted a similar interview with Harry Kane last summer that contributed so much to the speculation over his future…

Maybe it would have been better if Lukaku had said the comments to Gary Neville on a golf course… https://t.co/LHRzV3g6d5 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 3, 2022

This highlights what happens mostly in life. If it doesn’t involve you, quick to condemn. But if you are involved, you think differently. It’s ok on a golf course though https://t.co/XmYk678vTB — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) January 3, 2022

So let me get this right. Neville thinks Lukaku should apologise for his interview but was happy to unsettle Kane in the same way. What a hypocrite!! Exactly what is wrong with @SkySports. #coys #thfc https://t.co/sSQZw6KNPY — Ian Ayers (@ayers79) January 3, 2022

The same Gary Neville who organised a similar interview for Harry Kane !!! https://t.co/DV3HtMlwCy — Kojo_Skills (@Kojo_Skills) January 3, 2022

There are certainly similarities between the way Lukaku and Kane handled this, so it will be interesting to see if Neville feels he can defend himself here.

Kane ended up staying at Tottenham despite that interview with Neville, but it’s too early to tell what kind of effect this Lukaku interview will have on his Chelsea career.