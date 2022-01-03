Newcastle rival Manchester United for signing of exciting £17million youngster

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in the transfer of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

The highly-rated young Argentine has recently been reported as being a target for Manchester United, but now it looks like Newcastle are also in the running for the £17million-rated attacker.

Newcastle will no doubt be an interesting club to watch in this January’s transfer window, as the Magpies’ new owners are likely to show plenty of ambition with their transfer targets.

NUFC will surely be looking at some statement signings, and Alvarez could be one of them after impressing in his native Argentina.

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for River Plate
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star had been close to signing new contract until major development
“He won’t make 200 appearances for West Ham” – Declan Rice tipped to seal £100m transfer
Newcastle United transfer target tells current club he’s leaving

The 21-year-old looks like he’s ready for a move to a more competitive league, and the Premier League could be a great platform for him, especially a project like Newcastle.

Man Utd would surely also be hard to turn down, but Newcastle will likely be able to offer Alvarez regular playing time and tempting money if he does join.

More Stories Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.