Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in the transfer of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

The highly-rated young Argentine has recently been reported as being a target for Manchester United, but now it looks like Newcastle are also in the running for the £17million-rated attacker.

Newcastle will no doubt be an interesting club to watch in this January’s transfer window, as the Magpies’ new owners are likely to show plenty of ambition with their transfer targets.

NUFC will surely be looking at some statement signings, and Alvarez could be one of them after impressing in his native Argentina.

The 21-year-old looks like he’s ready for a move to a more competitive league, and the Premier League could be a great platform for him, especially a project like Newcastle.

Man Utd would surely also be hard to turn down, but Newcastle will likely be able to offer Alvarez regular playing time and tempting money if he does join.