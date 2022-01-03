The race for the Premier League’s top four looks destined to be as exciting as the title race and the fight to be the drop into the Championship.
Although there’s still a long way to go in the season, Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all there or thereabouts at the moment.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners side look strong, and they can consider themselves very unlucky not to come away with at least a point against Manchester City in their recent fixture.
West Ham are becoming harder and harder to beat under David Moyes, however, injuries are beginning to take their toll on the Hammers.
Unless they strengthen significantly in January, there’s a feeling that, perhaps, another Europa League berth will be the best that the East Londoners could muster – though that would be far from a disappointing end to the current 2021/22 campaign.
Manchester United are building up a head of steam under Ralf Rangnick, as the club look to go in a different direction to the one in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was taking them.
They still haven’t impressed talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara, however. Speaking on the channel’s Breakfast Show, the former Tottenham man said that he wasn’t convinced by them, perhaps hinting that the Red Devils still have a lot to prove to him.
Surprisingly, or maybe not when considering his allegiance, O’Hara tipped Spurs to be the side that will end up in the top four, due in no small part because of the way that Antonio Conte has them playing.
?? “People are say I’ve got my #THFC hat on but genuinely think Spurs for top four.”
? “I’m not convinced with #MUFC. I think against a top side, they get turned over!”@MrJamieOHara1 believes Tottenham will finish above Man United this season. ? pic.twitter.com/hx2Eh3DRi1
