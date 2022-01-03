West Ham star Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to seal a transfer to Manchester United in the summer in a deal expected to cost around €115million.

This rather bold claim is made in a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick has given the green light for the big move to go through.

Rice could be a tremendous signing for Man Utd in a key area, with upgrades undoubtedly needed on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

West Ham fans will be disappointed if this goes through, but it has seemed pretty inevitable for some time now that Rice would be snapped up by one of Europe’s elite.

Rice is supposedly set to join United in the summer on a five-year contract, and the England international will double his wages upon moving to Manchester, according to Todo Fichajes.

All in all, this looks like a worthwhile investment from MUFC, who are once again showing they’re not afraid to splash the cash in a bid to get back to their glory days.

United fans will just have to hope Rice works out better than some of their other recent big-name and big-money purchases.