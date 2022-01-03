Newcastle United have reportedly offered €30million for the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier this January.

The 31-year-old England international has long been linked with the Magpies, and it looks like the club’s wealthy new owners are stepping up their pursuit of what could be a fine January signing.

See below for details as the latest transfer news coming from Spain states that Newcastle are ready to pay a €30m transfer fee for Trippier, as well as a salary of €9m a season to the former Tottenham and Burnley defender.

Here’s the latest update in a tweet citing Goal Espana…

Newcastle fans will surely be delighted if Trippier accepts this offer, and it seems likely that he will as he’s long been keen to return to the Premier League.

Although Trippier has performed well in his time in La Liga, it’s not too surprising that he seems to now be prioritising being back in England.