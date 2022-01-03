Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was clearly furious as he ranted on the touch line while VAR checked Mateo Kovacic’s goal against Liverpool in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

The Croatia international scored an absolute screamer of a volley against the Reds as Chelsea got themselves back in the game, with that goal making it 2-1 after the visitors had taken a 2-0 lead.

Still, Tuchel was really wound up by the fact that VAR felt they had to double check the Kovacic goal was okay to stand, with the German tactician seemingly saying that him and his staff should just go home in this video clip below…

Thomas Tuchel while VAR was checking Chelsea’s first goal! “Let’s go home” he says!! ?? Imagine if they had ruled it out!!! He would have really gone home!! ?? pic.twitter.com/yT3OJ2ugt5 — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) January 2, 2022

Chelsea ended up coming back to draw 2-2 against Liverpool, with Kovacic’s stunning strike undoubtedly one of the moments of the match.

In the context of the title race, neither side will really be happy with the result as it only benefited Manchester City, who extended their lead at the top of the table with a win at Arsenal.