Donny van de Beek is reportedly not pushing to leave Manchester United at the moment, despite a continued lack of playing time at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international shone at former club Ajax before earning a big move to Man Utd last season, when he could quite likely have joined a number of other top sides around Europe.

United have bizarrely overlooked Van de Beek and it has been suggested that the 24-year-old might leave the Red Devils for more playing time.

However, it seems reliable journalist Jonathan Shrager has reason to believe that the situation might not be too bad at the moment…

In keeping with the sentiments of Rangnick’s latest comments, I was told this morning that Van de Beek, as of this moment, has not been pushing for a move away from Manchester United — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 2, 2022

This is surely now an opportunity for United to give Van de Beek another chance and give him a run of games in the team.

The former Ajax man has been remarkably patient with MUFC and they might regret it later if they don’t finally give him the opportunity to show what he can do.

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival should mean a clean slate for everyone, but so far we still haven’t seen much of Van de Beek, and time is surely running out before he does decide he’s had enough and pushes for a move away.