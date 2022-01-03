You just can’t keep a good salesman down, and despite seemingly desperate odds, Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, is still striking a positive tone in his discussions.

Keen to distance himself from the shenanigans that have blighted the club recently, Laporta has seemingly always wanted to be seen as the saviour of the club. The man who had taken them back to where they belong.

Not too dissimilar in fact to when he rolled into town back in 2003.

On that occasion, he was always as good as his word, and just a few years later Barca conquered the world.

There’s a very similar feel this time around, despite the club knowing that in personnel terms they are a long, long way from their contemporaries.

That hasn’t stopped Laporta playing to the gallery as usual.

He was speaking at the presentation of new signing, Ferran Torres, a player who can’t yet officially sign for the club, owing to the fact that Barca will need to sell players before they can actually register him.

Given that situation, any notion of signing Erling Haaland is purely fanciful.

However, when asked directly by reporters at the presentation, if he planned to make a bid for the young Norwegian, Laporta’s response was eye opening to say the least.

It’s clear that the president wants the best players to be interested in playing for the club, but will the members and supporters ever forgive him if he saddles the club with even more debt than they had already.