Bank Holiday Monday saw another disappointing home performance from Manchester United, with Wolverhampton Wanderers fully deserving their three points after Joao Moutinho’s late winner.

Phil Jones, back in the United starting XI after almost two years, had done well enough until his clearing header fell straight at Moutinho’s feet, and the Wolves man punished the error with the winning goal.

It was another game to send the Old Trafford faithful home unhappy, and perhaps there’ll be further eyebrows raised after new manager, Ralf Rangnick, admitted that he knew the job would be difficult when he took it.

However, the German also noted that it was the precise reason why the Red Devils contacted him in the first place.

MORE: Carra’s key stat

Clearly, the issues that United have in all areas of the pitch aren’t going to be cured overnight, but the club can ill afford to lose too many more games if they want to have genuine aspirations of finishing in the top four and guaranteeing Champions League football next season.

It should also be remembered that Rangnick has a long-term vision for the club, and he really needs to be allowed to go about his work in the best way he sees fit.

More Stories / Latest News Marcelo Bielsa already preparing for next season as he looks set to offload experienced Leeds star Chelsea have made their final decision on what to do with Romelu Lukaku after Belgian’s ill-advised interview Video: Phil Jones’ howler on Man United return sees Joao Moutinho bury long-range effort to give Wolves the lead at Old Trafford

He’ll surely have identified the players that need to be moved on and equally, the targets that must be brought in to be able to execute the style of play that Rangnick prefers.