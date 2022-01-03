Man United & Liverpool move ahead of Arsenal in race for midfielder transfer

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly look to have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has shone in the Bundesliga but is now nearing the end of his contract with his current club, with a free transfer in the summer perhaps looking the most likely.

Arsenal were recently linked with an interest in Zakaria in a report by 90min, but it now seems that Man Utd and Liverpool could be set to try signing him this month instead.

See below as Jonathan Shrager claims that United and Liverpool have been among the clubs to enquire about the prospect of a January deal…

Shrager also mentions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, so there’s clearly a chance that Zakaria will stay in Germany, though it would be interesting to see the 25-year-old in the Premier League.

United could undoubtedly do with a signing like Zakaria to come in as an upgrade on Fred, while they’ll also surely need to strengthen in that position soon if they cannot persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new contract.

Liverpool also have gaps to fill in that department after losing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, with Zakaria looking like he could be a good fit in this Reds side.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can compete with these two clubs, but the Gunners do look like they could finally be going somewhere under Mikel Arteta.

The north Londoners could pip MUFC to a top four place, which would surely help them if they continue to pursue Zakaria, though if it’s trophies he’s after, he’d surely be well advised to choose a move to Liverpool.

