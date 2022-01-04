Aubameyang to be one of three senior Arsenal players made available for transfer

Arsenal are reportedly offering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to clubs around Europe, and two other senior players are also expected to be heading for the Emirates Stadium exit.

The Gunners could do with trimming down their squad, and Aubameyang could be joined by Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac in being offloaded in the near future, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal are supposedly worried about finding suitors for Aubameyang as his value is likely to have fallen after his major loss of form, as well as the disciplinary issues that saw manager Mikel Arteta strip him of the captaincy.

Gooners will no doubt be disappointed to see things end this way for the Gabon international, who had been such a world class performer for the north London giants in recent years.

Still, when speaking to CaughtOffside last month, Arsenal legend Michael Thomas supported Arteta’s decision to take the armband off Aubameyang.

“Aubameyang was the captain of the club and should embody those standards and be setting the best example for the rest of the players, especially such a young team,” Thomas said. “Arteta needs to show that not any one player is above the standards and all shall be held accountable for their actions. Good decision.”

Elsewhere, Maitland-Niles is being strongly linked with Roma, and the England international is expected to hold talks with Arteta in the next few days.

Kolasinac has completely fallen out of favour and a departure makes sense for him, with the Mail stating that Marseille could be in for the former Schalke man.

In many ways, losing Maitland-Niles could be the biggest disappointment for Arsenal fans right now, as the England international looks unlucky not to have been given more chances in Arteta’s first-team.