Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic breaks silence over his future as bid made

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has spoken out on his future at last following plenty of recent transfer gossip linking him strongly with Arsenal and other clubs.

The Gunners are one of the main teams chasing Vlahovic at the moment, following his world class performances in Serie A, and the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Juventus have also been mentioned as suitors.

Reports from Italy today claim that Arsenal have submitted an offer for Vlahovic, but it looks like the Serbia international himself is not in a particular hurry to move.

“I have stated this several times so far. A beautiful football story is being made here in Florence,” he said.

“We have a good team, great football players, great support from the fans. It all deserves respect.

“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time.

“I don’t know what can happen overnight. We’ll see.”

This suggests the 21-year-old is very much thinking about a move in the summer, rather than this January, and one imagines it’s going to be a big challenge for Arsenal to sign him by then.

Vlahovic is only going to have even more suitors in the months ahead if he maintains this form, so Arsenal may have to look elsewhere for a replacement for the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vlahovic seems ideal for Arsenal’s needs, but they’ve also been linked with some tempting alternatives such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak, and Jonathan David.