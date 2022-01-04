Some Chelsea players want to see action taken against Romelu Lukaku

Some Chelsea players are reportedly keen that Romelu Lukaku doesn’t escape formal punishment for his recent outburst in a Sky Italia interview.

The Belgium international is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment after some controversial quotes about his situation at Stamford Bridge since his summer move from Inter Milan.

While these things can sometimes be taken a little out of context, Lukaku certainly doesn’t seem entirely satisfied with life at Chelsea, and it led to Thomas Tuchel dropping him from the Blues’ big game against Liverpool at the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, although Lukaku is fairly popular within the Chelsea squad, there are apparently some players who want to see some form of disciplinary action taken.

This is hardly surprising, as the Lukaku saga has surely unsettled the entire squad at a crucial stage of the season.

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out, but it feels like it could be difficult for the club and the player to repair their relationship now.

This will surely be hugely disappointing for so many Chelsea fans who will have been excited about the signing of Lukaku this summer.

The former Manchester United forward is a world class player on his day, but he does often seem to bring this baggage with him, and it’ll be a big test for Tuchel now to see how to manage the situation.