Philippe Coutinho sets terms for Barcelona exit following recent Arsenal transfer links

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly made it clear he wants to leave the Nou Camp for a transfer to a major league.

The Brazil international is supposedly eager to leave Barca for the Premier League or Serie A, rather than accepting a step down to a lower level, according to Sport.

Another recent report from Sport linked Coutinho as a possible target for Arsenal, though there was also some suggestion that the Gunners were unsure about signing the former Liverpool man.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it seems pretty clear that Arsenal can snap up Coutinho if they want him.

The 29-year-old is highly unlikely to remain at Barcelona for much longer, and it’s easy to see why AFC might be tempted to bring him in, even if he’s not been at his best for a while now.

Mikel Arteta could do with more attacking options after the struggles of Nicolas Pepe in that area of the pitch, though Arsenal legend Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside that he doesn’t think the signing of Coutinho is necessary.

“Coutinho obviously has great credentials and the ability is there for all to see, but do we need a player in that position? I don’t think so,” Thomas said last week.

“We need to prioritise a CM and Striker. After those positions then maybe a winger and right-back that can compete with Tomiyasu.”

