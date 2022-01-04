Leicester City ‘very interested’ in battling Liverpool for 20-year-old dubbed the ‘next Kevin De Bruyne’

Leicester City are reportedly very interested in a potential transfer deal for highly-rated young Club Brugge attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere.

The 20-year-old has long been linked with bigger clubs, with Liverpool known to be particular suitors for the exciting wonderkid, who has been compared with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, which is certainly a fine compliment.

De Ketelaere would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for the Foxes if they can pull it off, though it looks like fans will have to wait until the summer for this potential deal to materialise, as per the tweet from Transfer News Live below…

Leicester have a very solid record when it comes to signing young players in recent years, with the club often identifying the best players before they become big names and move on to Europe’s elite.

De Ketelaere is actually slightly different in that respect as he’s already sought-after by some big names, whereas the likes of N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez were total unknowns before moving to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester fans will hope they can beat big names like Liverpool to this superb young talent who could be a joy to watch alongside the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison next season.

