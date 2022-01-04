Bid made: Wolves submit offer to re-sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham

Wolves have reportedly made a bid to re-sign their former player Matt Doherty from Tottenham this January.

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to replicate his best form at Spurs, despite previously being a key player in his first spell at Wolves.

According to Football Insider, it now looks like the Midlands outfit are working to re-sign Doherty in what could be a smart move to strengthen their squad this January.

Doherty may well revive his career with a return to Wolves, and he should be a realistic target as one imagines Tottenham won’t exactly be desperate to keep hold of him.

Matt Doherty in action for Tottenham
The 29-year-old hasn’t been a regular at Spurs this season and he’ll surely also be keen to move on in order to play more regularly in the Premier League.

Doherty initially cost Tottenham £16million to sign from Wolves, but one imagines he’ll be moving for considerably less than that now.

Wolves want Doherty to provide competition for Nelson Semedo, who replaced the Irishman back in 2020, but who has also not looked too convincing in recent times.

