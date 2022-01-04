Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is reportedly narrowing down his potential next transfer destinations to two options – Real Madrid, or Manchester City.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that Haaland will not be moving this January, but will wait until the summer to move to Spain or England.

The report also claims that Barcelona seem to be out of the running to sign the prolific Norway international, though there’s not even any mention of Manchester United, despite recent transfer rumours suggesting they should be taken seriously as a candidate to win the race for his signature.

Haaland has been linked with the Red Devils by the likes of El Nacional and the Manchester Evening News, but it looks like Todo Fichajes think it’s going to be Man City or Real Madrid.

Not only would it be a blow for Man Utd to miss out on Haaland, but it would be made even more painful if the 21-year-old ended up moving to the Etihad Stadium to strengthen one of their biggest rivals.

United could really do with a signing like Haaland to give them a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but it may be that they’ll have to look elsewhere.

It would be exciting to see Haaland at City if that is the decision he ends up making, as it would surely mean a future Ballon d’Or winner playing in the Premier League during his prime years.

We unfortunately never saw Lionel Messi play in England, while even Ronaldo’s immense first spell at United wasn’t quite as good as what followed in his time in Madrid.