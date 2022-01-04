Pundit “baffled” by these Ralf Rangnick decisions in Man United’s defeat vs Wolves

Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits he was left surprised and unimpressed with some of Ralf Rangnick’s decisions during Manchester United’s 1-0 home defeat against Wolves last night.

Joao Moutinho struck late on to give Wolves a rare win at Old Trafford, and it’s clear that Man Utd’s big problems this season are not going away even under their new interim manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked at the end of November, with Rangnick now placed in charge until the end of the season, but he’s not having the easiest time in the job so far.

Responding to the defeat to Wolves, Wright criticised Rangnick for taking Mason Greenwood off, suggesting he was too nervous about replacing big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Given that the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay played the 90 minutes, Wright can’t understand why the German tactician removed an exciting young talent like Greenwood, which seems like a pretty fair criticism.

“I think that was a sacrifice because it’s easy to take him off,” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“You’re not going to take off Cavani or Ronaldo. He’s taken off Greenwood who is someone at the age where he is kind of fearless. We know what he is capable of doing.

“He’s always going to get on the ball and dribble at people. You don’t take that off because he is going to do something at some stage that’s going to create a chance.

“When you consider Matic and McTominay played the whole 90 minutes when they needed something, I am baffled by that.”

It’s early days for Rangnick, but many MUFC fans will surely be disappointed at the lack of improvement seen from their side so far.