It hasn’t taken long for the cracks to appear again at Manchester United.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dispensed with after a series of poor performances and results, it was expected that the new man in charge would come in and really make his mark on the Red Devils.

After a period of reflection Ralf Rangnick was chosen to take the club forward, but just a few games in, it seems that things have already begun to unravel.

Far from the happy ship expected, The Mirror report that all is not well behind the scenes with a source claiming that as many as 11 United players want to leave the club.

It’s also believed that Rangnick’s training sessions haven’t impressed the first-team squad, who are similarly underwhelmed by his tactics and his coaching staff.

That’s hardly likely to be music to the ears of the United board who need Rangnick’s methods to work in order for the Red Devils to get back to where they belong.

Rangnick is only in the position, supposedly, for six months, before moving upstairs and helping to shape the direction of the team from a sporting director standpoint.

That will still mean that the German will be bringing in his own personnel choices and, if what has been seen at the club to this point is anything to go by, that won’t go down well with the first-team squad.

There’s clearly much work to be done and the quicker Rangnick gets a grip on exactly what’s required and executes his plan, the better.

Things could get a lot worse before they improve, but if the German can ultimately get his methods across and working, then a few bumps in the road is the price to pay for success.