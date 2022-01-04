Wolverhampton Wanderers winning at Old Trafford against Man United for the first time in over four decades wasn’t a surprise.

Anyone watching the match would’ve seen that the Midlanders were full value for their victory.

What might’ve been the issue for many was just how poor the Red Devils were for long periods in the game, as they have been at home on a number of occasions this season.

Ralf Rangnick may now be in charge instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but many of the mistakes that United’s players made under the Norwegian’s tutelage, could be seen again under the German’s.

Clearly, hauling United back up to where they belong isn’t an overnight job, and Rangnick’s six-month tenure is only the start of a process that could take as long as the German is employed at the club, thought to be an initial two and a half year minimum.

That hasn’t stopped Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson, ripping the Red Devils to shreds.

The former Arsenal man was so incensed by many of the players and their inability to perform even basic tasks, that he went as far as to labelling the performance as ‘cringeworthy.’

He didn’t stop there either. He said Rangick’s appointment was lazy, and questioned the German’s credentials for the job.

Whether Merson is proved right will only be seen in the long term, though it’s abundantly clear that something needs to change in terms of attitude and application.

That there’s even a discussion about that implementation, already shows how far United have fallen.