Manchester United urgently need to fix this dressing room problem, says pundit

Manchester United have been criticised by pundit Garth Crooks after their 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves last night.

The Red Devils have not looked entirely convincing under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with the team still suffering many of the same struggles that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked as the club’s manager at the end of November.

Wolves looked good value for their 1-0 win at Old Trafford last night, and it seems pretty clear that there are major issues in this squad for Rangnick to deal with.

The German tactician is highly regarded for the work he did at RB Leipzig in the past, but Crooks has given him a stark reminder of the challenges he’s facing in his current role.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “To see Wolves outplay Manchester United for so long must have be a real concern but the ease with which Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman saw off Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood was even more worrying.

“This was an excellent team effort by Wolves. Meanwhile, Manchester United look like a team of superstars all wanting the spotlight and sulky when they don’t get it.

“When Luke Shaw suggests in a post-match interview they lack intensity, aggression and commitment then there is a problem in the dressing room and someone needs to fix it and fast.”

This is similar to what ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside last week, as he suggested there is something not right with this group of players, though he also called for Rangnick to be given more time to make the desired impact.

“It’s been like this since Sir Alex left really,” Chadwick said. “It’s a different group of players now from the one David Moyes had, but there does seem to be something fundamentally not right in terms of what the team looks like, how the team plays.

“Of course it’s going to take Rangnick time, he won’t be able to put his own stamp on the team in just three or four weeks. Still, we all want to see United going back to their glory days.

“It looked like Ole might be the problem, but even with Ralf now, not a huge amount has changed. There’s a change in shape, but it doesn’t seem hugely different in terms of their hunger out of possession.”