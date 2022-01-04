Manchester United are reportedly set to take the interesting decision of terminating Ethan Laird’s current loan deal with Swansea City and sending him to Bournemouth for the rest of the season instead.

The 20-year-old has shone on loan with the Swans so far this term, but Football Insider now state that a breakthrough has been made on him linking up with Bournemouth for the second half of the campaign.

Laird is a highly regarded youngster at Old Trafford, but one imagines this disruption to his season is perhaps not ideal for him as he surely needs to settle into a team and get used to playing regularly.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope that the club gets it right here, and that they have a good reason for wanting the England youth international to be at Bournemouth instead.

Football Insider suggest this deal is close to being finalised, with Laird set to undergo a medical with the Cherries in the next 48 hours.

One has to feel a little sorry for Swansea here, as it could be hard for them to replace the young defender after his impressive form for them so far this term.

In the long run, MUFC will hope Laird’s development can see him challenge for a place ahead of unconvincing performers Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.