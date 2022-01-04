Things aren’t exactly going to plan for Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

Aside from the style of play apparently sometimes leaving much to be desired – given the standard of player that the Parisian giants have in their ranks – the Argentinian has often not been able to name the same team twice.

That’s come as a result of a series of injuries and players catching Covid.

The latter issue has been the bane of many professional teams of late, with fixtures being frequently postponed because clubs haven’t been able to train or put a squad together for match day.

On his return from Argentina, Leo Messi was confirmed as another positive Covid case, and PSG’s star summer signing is currently isolating.

MORE: Liverpool’s Salah replacement

That’s now the fate that has befallen another major first-team star.

According to a tweet from the club, goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has now also caught Covid, and he too will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

? @gigiodonna1 a été testé positif à la Covid-19. Il a été placé à l’isolement et est soumis au protocole sanitaire adapté. Les tests effectués par Juan Bernat hier et aujourd’hui se sont révélés négatifs. Il reprendra l’entraînement demain. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2022

It’s another problem that Pochettino could well do without, given that there are other players out because of positive tests, and Neymar won’t be back for a while either because if his injury.

More Stories / Latest News World-class star who could leave current club soon favours Tottenham switch over Newcastle revolution Tottenham tipped as next destination for major Chelsea star as Antonio Conte continues rebuild in North London Insipid Man United performance labelled as ‘cringeworthy’ by pundit who has called club ‘lazy’ for making Rangnick appointment

Fortunately for all concerned, PSG are so far ahead in Ligue Un – 13 points after 19 games played – that even four losses will still keep them top.

Keylor Navas will likely deputise too, so in terms of quality between the sticks, Pochettino has no worries whatsoever.