Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly both considering making £20million bids for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos in this January’s transfer window.

The Colombia international has shone in the Scottish Premiership for some time now, and it would not be at all surprising to see him more to a more competitive league in the near future.

According to CBS Sports, Morelos now has a host of suitors in the Premier League this winter, with Newcastle and Leicester among his main admirers.

Everton could also be in the mix, but one imagines there’s a decent chance of Newcastle being in the strongest position here following their recent Saudi takeover.

Newcastle fans will certainly be hoping to see the club make a statement with a signing like this, with Morelos undoubtedly good enough to give Eddie Howe’s side more spark up front and help them survive in the Premier League.

Leicester, meanwhile, signed Patson Daka in the summer but could probably still do with an addition like Morelos.

For one thing, the 25-year-old could be ideal to eventually replace the ageing Jamie Vardy, who cannot go on forever, even if he remains an important part of the team just as he approaches his 35th birthday.