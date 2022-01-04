There is finally lift-off at Newcastle United with the news that the Magpies have agreed a fee with Atletico Madrid for full-back Kieran Trippier.

The player will travel to Tyneside for a medical according to a tweet from Sky Sports’ Keith Downie and, barring any last-minute hiccups, he will become the first signing of the new era at St. James’ Park.

What’s more, Downie reports that the fee is only around £12m with add-ons, and that will surely disappoint Atleti coach, Diego Simeone.

Trippier has played the fullest part during his stint in La Liga, where he won the title with the Rojiblancos last season.

He returns to the Premier League looking to help spearhead Newcastle’s charge up the table and away from the relegation places.

The experience he will bring to the Magpies can’t be understated, and his athleticism will help keep Newcastle on the front foot and playing in the manner that Eddie Howe loves.

It’s important from North East giant’s point of view, however, that he is the first of a few new faces this month.

The club will undoubtedly face difficulties with certain players, given their precarious league position.

With money no object, the strength of Howe’s conviction about the project he wishes to lead is likely to be the deciding factor for some players when deciding whether to move or not.

For now, Howe, Amanda Staveley and the board of the club have to be happy with being able to capture the England international for a snip.