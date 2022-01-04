It’s an exciting time to be a Newcastle United supporter, even if the Magpies do find themselves rooted in the Premier League relegation zone at present.

With the January transfer window now open, Eddie Howe can finally get to work on bringing in the players that he believes will pull the North East giants clear of the bottom three and set themselves up nicely for another season in the English top-flight.

A drop down into the Championship may be unavoidable, but it certainly won’t be the preference of anyone connected with the club.

To that end, Amanda Staveley and her board need to work hard and fast to bring in some quality players before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

It appears that Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier could be the first big name through the door at St. James’ Park, per The Guardian.

Chronicle Live also report that Brazilian hot-shot, Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa, isn’t averse to a switch to the Premier League with his current club, Flamengo, looking for a six-month loan deal and compulsory purchase option of £17m in the summer.

That would likely suit a player that wants to play his way into the Brazilian national team in time for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

It appears that Newcastle won’t stop there either.

As The Telegraph note, Sevilla’s combative centre-back, Diego Carlos, is next in line, and if Howe can get all three to sign on the dotted line, their presence is likely to give the Magpies half a chance of retaining their Premier League status.