Next Man Utd manager odds change after Rangnick suffers first defeat vs Wolves

Erik ten Hag has overtaken Ralf Rangnick in the running to be the next Man Utd manager, as per latest bookies’ odds.

The Ajax manager has long been linked as a possible option for Manchester United, though Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain is still the favourite.

Rangnick is in charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season, and it seems increasingly like he won’t be in contention to get the job permanently after that.

See below for the latest next Man Utd manager odds, with Pochettino still up there as 2/1 to take the job next season, though Ten Hag is now in second place as 3/1, having recently been behind Rangnick at 6/1.

United fans will surely be hoping for Pochettino, who has looked like the ideal candidate for a number of years after being linked with the job several times.

Ten Hag is another top coach, however, so it’s intriguing to see that he might be more of a realistic option as well.

MUFC lost at home to Wolves last night as Rangnick’s unconvincing start as interim manager continues.