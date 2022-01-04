Manchester City might be coasting in the Premier League at present, but that won’t stop Pep Guardiola’s incessant desire for footballing perfection.

Even at this early stage of the 2021/22 campaign, the English top-flight title is City’s to lose.

In order to keep them ahead of the chasing pack, Guardiola is already making moves in the transfer market with two stars set to depart the Etihad Stadium.

It’s a tried and tested method from the Catalan to keep every player on their toes, and it seemed to work successfully at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, before Pep’s arrival at City.

MORE: Liverpool’s Salah replacement

On this occasion, it appears that two of the club’s highly-rated Academy stars, who have been on the fringes of the first-team this season, are being allowed to leave.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are plotting moves for both James McAtee and Liam Delap.

The 19-year-old and 18-year-old haven’t perhaps made the impact either would like in the blue half of Manchester, and the move down south, should it be signed and sealed, would see Delap following in his father, Rory’s footsteps.

Both are almost certain to get more game time with the Saints, aiding their own development whilst giving Raplh Hasenhuttl some other decent playing options.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool and Man United now know where Mino Raiola has agreed to place Erling Haaland from next season More problems for Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain as superstar ruled out of action World-class star who could leave current club soon favours Tottenham switch over Newcastle revolution

Their sale will of course free up two more squad spaces at City, and it remains to be seen whether Guardiola plunders the market in January to plug those holes, or looks to promote two more academy players for the remainder of the campaign.