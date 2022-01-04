Wayne Rooney aims dig at old team-mate by revealing how “p****d off” he was before Newcastle wonder-goal

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has aimed a hilarious dig at his old Red Devils team-mate Kleberson.

Rooney, who is now impressing as manager of Derby County, spoke to Alan Shearer in The Athletic about his famous wonder-goal against Newcastle back in the 2004/05 season.

The former England international admits that he let out a lot of anger on that unstoppable volley into the back of the Newcastle net, and part of it was sparked by the fact that he saw he was about to be subbed off for Kleberson of all players!

“There was one bad tackle in particular — if it had been anyone else on the pitch, it would have been a yellow card!” Rooney said.

“I was pissed off. You can see it in my face. Then I saw Kleberson warming up on the touchline, ready to come on for me. I was even more pissed off that I was going to be taken off for him.”

Rooney is one of Man Utd’s all-time greatest players, whereas Kleberson is remembered for being a bit of a flop.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Old Trafford with a good reputation, but just never quite settled into English football.

Still, at least he played some small part in inspiring this legendary Rooney goal!