Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly an admirer of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international is heading towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and it seems Man Utd could be one of the clubs in for him, even if they’re currently at a disadvantage.

According to Sky Sports, big names like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks over signing Rudiger on a free next season, but the 28-year-old can only talk to foreign clubs for the moment.

The report mentions interest from United manager Rangnick, however, and also suggests the Red Devils boss could have a useful connection there as he knows Rudiger’s brother and agent well.

Given United’s struggles in defence this season, there’s clearly room for a top signing like Rudiger in that area of the pitch, though it’s likely to be a difficult deal to get done.

Sky Sports also claim that it can’t be entirely ruled out that Rudiger will stay at Chelsea, but one imagines if he does move on it will be to one of the four European clubs named above.

Rudiger has been a world class performer for Chelsea in recent times and losing him would be a big blow, especially if he did end up joining a rival.

MUFC fans will have to hope Rangnick’s connections can count for something, as the club could hugely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Raphael Varane has also made a bit of a slow start to life in England due to fitness issues.