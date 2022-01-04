The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Chelsea and Liverpool players featuring prominently after the two clubs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Blues duo Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante make it in, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane represent the Reds after being selected by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

There’s arguably room for even more players from this game, with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy making some important saves, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was influential as ever in some of Liverpool’s best passages of play.

See below for Crooks’ XI in full, with Wolves getting two players in after their surprise 1-0 victory away to Manchester United…

It’s a little odd to see Kante out on the right-hand side as a wing-back, but apart from that it’s a very solid team.

It’s hard to fit everyone in, of course, but it perhaps also feels a little harsh not to have more Manchester City players involved after the impressive nature of their 2-1 win away to Arsenal.

The result extended Pep Guardiola’s side’s lead at the top of the table, with Rodri, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all superb for the reigning champions.