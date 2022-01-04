Deal close: Newcastle United on verge of agreeing £25million transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies have been strongly linked with Trippier for some time now, and the latest from the Daily Express is that both clubs are now on the verge of an agreement over a £25million deal.

Trippier looks set to become Newcastle’s first January signing, and the first statement purchase made by the club’s new owners since their takeover earlier this season.

Trippier has been a top performer in his time in La Liga, but it’s seemed clear for a while now that he’s been keen to move back to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham man was also a top target for Manchester United in the summer, but that interest seems to have since cooled a little.

It’s clear that Newcastle are now in pole position to sign Trippier for around £25m, with the Express stating there’s been a major breakthrough in negotiations.

The 31-year-old seems ideal to give Eddie Howe’s side more quality and experience, and fans will hope there’ll be more similar signings to come this winter.

A big overhaul of this squad is surely needed if NUFC are to get themselves out of the relegation battle they’re currently in.